Insights From The Futurists at NAB

(By Buzz Knight) NAB 2022 is upon us in the coming days and it is critical that the Radio industry needs to reflect on its current position in the media ecosystem and most importantly find ways to arm itself for the years ahead.

Preparing for future battle requires a steadfast approach to an honest evaluation of what is working well and what needs to change for successful outcomes.

In my podcast series called “Takin A Walk” I was fortunate to interview the Authors of “Provoke – How Leaders Shape the Future by Overcoming Fatal Human Flaws” Geoff Tuff and Stephen Goldbach from Deloitte and they had some interesting context on preparing for the future.

According to Stephen, “One of the things that I think about the radio business if you just start with the orthodoxies that it has, radio was by definition a technology. It was a means to distribute content to listeners and the business was funded by advertising historically. The whole definition of the radio business was around to some extent the mechanism through which we deliver content. Now that there are many mechanisms to deliver content, the radio, the businesses that have been historically radio businesses need to rethink their role in that ecosystem. It’s not only the way to deliver content. There are other more engaging media because there’s simply audio and visual and experiential. Radio needs to think about what it’s differentiation is relative is relative to just experiencing a regular podcast through another mechanism. Radio needs to reinvent itself in a much more customer-centric way than a product-centric way, which is I think where its history comes from, and its very hard to reinvent your history.”

I think that last line on history is so key from Stephen.

That’s why I am so excited to be leading a panel on Sunday April 24 starting at 10:35 AM at Room N-259-N-261 called “Insights from the Futurists” where we will attempt to help you navigate the present, understand trends and implications, consider disruptive actions, and be better prepared for the future.

The first part of the presentation will include Ben Arnold-Industry Analyst Consumer Technology from The NPD Group and John Clark Executive Director of NAB Pilot.

Here we will lay out the media landscape and the shifting tides of the last few years on all aspects of consumer behavior, including in vehicle.

The next part of the conversation will be led by Ben Arnold, and it will discuss a revolutionary pilot involving Connected Travel led by CEO Bryan Biniak, Radioline-A Global Radio and Podcast aggregator led by CEO Xavier Filliol, Simplebet-A B2B product development company using machine learning and real-time technology to make every moment of every sporting event a betting opportunity and a major OEM.

The implications of this pilot are massive for the Radio Industry.

Revenue generation in the vehicle has been constrained and drive time needs to be open for business.

This session will focus on this game changing pilot and how the next generation of in-vehicle infotainment will be powered by the integration of voice-based user experience, payments, interactive programming and shoppable advertising.

This is a next generation radio service on Google’s Android Automotive that enables the worlds first interactive sportscast enabling safe real-time free to play gaming and real money betting while listening to sportscasts play by play of their favorite teams.

For a precursor to this session check out the new edition of the NAB Podcast Series (episode 166) where we discuss the pilot in more detail with the company stakeholders.

Innovation is key to future survival and growth, and it will be on display at this session at NAB 2022.

Looking forward to seeing you there.

