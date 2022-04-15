Linda Byrd Retiring

Linda Byrd, Division President for iHeartMedia Florida, will retire this Summer. Byrd will transition out of her Division President role into an advisory role on July 15. In her advisory capacity she will continue her involvement in iHeartMedia’s Hispanic footprint, where she has made significant contributions.

“It’s hard even to say the word retire,” said Byrd. “I have had the most fantastic career working in an industry that I absolutely love. I’ve never even thought about doing anything else. And I am so fortunate to have been on this iHeart train, and previous companies, for the last 40 years. I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I am thankful and excited to have the opportunity to transition into an advisory role for the next stage of my life. And I’m truly appreciative of the support and partnership I have had for so many years with Bob, Rich, Greg and Hartley. I couldn’t have asked for a better team to learn from and work with.”

“Linda has built and grown iHeartMedia in the Florida region for more than four decades, and we’re grateful for her many years of strong leadership and teambuilding,” said Bob Pittman, CEO and Chairman of iHeartMedia. “She has also been a good friend and advisor—and as she embarks on this new chapter and gives up her operating responsibilities, we are fortunate that she’ll continue on with us as an important and valued advisor.”

“Having worked with Linda for 25 years, I can testify she is a once-in-a-generation leader: Incredibly thoughtful, passionate and courageous,” said Hartley Adkins, President of iHeartMedia Markets Group. “I am delighted Linda will get more quality time in retirement — and very pleased we will have the advantage of three more years of her guidance as a consultant.”

Byrd has been in the industry for 45 years, the last 40 with iHeartMedia, including its predecessor companies. During this time, she has overseen 46 different markets. In addition, she has collected impressive accomplishments, including being the first female state chair for any Broadcast Association in the country and the winner of the RAB General Manager of the Year Award. Along with making Radio Ink’s Most Influential Women List for 23 straight years. In addition, she has received the prestigious Florida Broadcaster of the Year Award.