Roberts Moves to Townsquare

Townsquare Media Tri-Cities, WA has hired Dan Roberts as Brand Manager and Afternoon Drive host at KOLW-FM. A stand-up comic and podcast host, Dan most recently served as PM Drive personality and producer at KZZU FM/Morgan Murphy Media, Spokane.

“We are tremendously proud to have Dan join our already amazing, first-in-class digital content team in Tri-Cities. Dan brings a wealth of experience as an on-air personality, award-winning copywriter, producer, and voice talent (Dilbert). This is a huge win for us and we’re very excited to have him join the team,” said Paul Drake, Townsquare Tri-Cities Director of Content.

“I’m excited to join 97.5 KISS FM and Townsquare, who I believe are doing it right; hyper-local radio and hyper local digital content that can’t be found anywhere else,” added Dan. “We’re going to have a blast together, which is dangerous since we’re so close to a nuclear facility.”