Atlanta April Fuel’s Day

New Country 101FIVE/WKHX-FM in Atlanta, is wrapping up a Free Gas Fill-up promotion April first. The station has been filling up listeners gas tanks on Tuesdays and contesting $50 dollar gas giveaways and Free Friday Fill-Ups for the past seven weeks.

“The looks on the faces of our listeners as we filled their tanks made this entire promotion more than worth it.” said Sean Shannon, VP/MM, Cumulus Atlanta. “New Country 101FIVE Program Director Mike Moore and his team have put smiles on the faces of listeners across the metro.”

“Giving away free gas has been a big hit with our listeners,” said Moore. “Obviously, everyone who drives has been impacted by higher prices at the pump and we have been thrilled to do our part in offering a little relief.”