The End of a Very Successful Era is Coming

It’s unknown exactly when San Jose country station KRTY-FM will flip formats now that EMF will become the new owner. Until that day the station will continue to provide live and local programming to the community like it has since 1990. We spoke to General Manager Nate Deaton about the radio station. Deaton has been with KRTY since 1994.

Radio Ink: Explain the bond you think the station had created with the local community?

Nate Deaton: We have always been the live and local station. We are part of the community and in fact embrace the community. So many of our employees like me were born and raised here and have long time community ties. Way before Silicon Valley came in and changed the landscape. But at heart it is still a small town and we have been consistent in format, logo, messaging and even staff for over 25 years.

Radio Ink: What has the community response been upon hearing that the format will likely be changing soon?

Nate Deaton: Unbelievable. We are all overwhelmed by the response we have gotten from our listeners and fans. The outpouring of love for this station is truly humbling to me and all my staff.

Radio Ink: Talk about some of the artists that have come through the station over the years?

Nate Deaton: As I say, pretty much anyone who is anyone in this format in the past 20 years has played the Rodeo Club at least once. Many more than that, we do so many shows there that a lot of radio tour artists ended up opening for someone else. Lady A opened for Keith Anderson, Sugarland opened for David Ball, Taylor Swift opened for Sheree Austin, Cole Swindell opened for Jon Pardi etc etc. Eric Church was selling out the Rodeo Club when the first album was out. Garth Brooks played the Dive Bar show back in December. It is a little shithole Mexican Bar, but it is an industry Icon.

Radio Ink: Why do you think KRTY worked so well in San Jose?

Nate Deaton: This market has a sense of it’s own. But it does not translate outside the market. When I was growing up in San Jose we had nothing like an arena, a sports team, a nice restaurant even a nice hotel. You had to go to San Francisco for any of that. Beginning in the late 80’s with the San Jose Arena and the Sharks that all changed. It became it’s own city. No one in the rest of the Bay Area identified with that, they had their own things, but we had something we finally owned and it gave a sense of community. KRTY has never been anything but a champion for San Jose and the South Bay and that is what made it special.

Radio Ink: What will happen to you and your team?

Nate Deaton: Our board of directors of which I am one, has been generous with our severance packages. We look forward to whatever new opportunities may exist for all of us.

Radio Ink: Are there any other country formatted stations in the market?

Nate Deaton: No, KATM in Modesto, Froggy in Santa Rosa and KNCI in Sacramento serve some of the north and East Bay and KTOM is in Monterey.

Radio Ink: What will you remember the most about KRTY?

Nate Deaton: The amazing listeners and artists have always been so genuine. We took an 850 watt radio station in a non traditional country market, beat out 7 country competitors and defied all odds to be one of the top country stations in the US. Very, very humbling and very very proud.

Reach out to Nate to congratulate him and his team on a job well done at KRTY for so many years: [email protected]

Pictured here from the December 16, 2021 Dive Bar Show Rodeo Club event: Al Breiten, Tony Michaels, Jamie Jackson, Nate Deaton, Michael Moore, Garth Brooks, Tina Skurla, Julie Stevens, Gary Scott Thomas, Susan Porria.