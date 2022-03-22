Eastlan Adds 6 New Markets

The six newest Eastlan markets are: Chico CA, Hot Springs AR, Redding CA, San Angelo TX, Utica NY and Waco TX.

Galaxy CEO Ed Levine, who owns stations in Utica said it’s time to change. “Eastlan surveys more people and does it for a fraction of the cost. Their research includes all stations. We’ve got to stop letting a vendor dictate to an entire industry. It’s insane and it’s just bad business.”

”We are very pleased at the rapidly increasing number of agencies and brands who are now embracing Eastlan”, said Eastlan’s Mike Gould. “We are finding most buyers take very seriously their responsibility to have a complete understanding of all stations in the markets in which they are investing their clients’ money.”