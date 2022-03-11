Saga Q4 Revenue up Slightly

On Thursday Saga Communications reported that net revenue for the 4th quarter of 2021 came in at $29.2 million, up from $28.8 million in Q4 of 2020. Excluding political, gross revenue increased 10.6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the year, Saga’s net revenue increased 13.1% to $108.3 million for the twelve-months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $95.8 million in 2020. Excluding political, gross revenue for the year increased 18.4%.

Free cash flow was $13.8 million for the year, compared to $7.6 million in 20202.

Saga’s balance sheet reflects $54.8 million in cash on hand as of December 31, 2021 and $56.2 million as of March 7, 2022.