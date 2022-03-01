NAB Responds To Invasion

The NAB is calling on broadcasters to “cease carrying any state-sponsored programming with ties to the Russian government or its agents.” The statement from NAB President/CEO Curtis LeGeyt is in response to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The statement from LeGeyt reads in full:

“The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) is a fierce defender of the First Amendment and the critical importance of the ability to freely express views, both popular and unpopular. While the First Amendment protects freedom of speech, however, it does not prevent private actors from exercising sound, moral judgment. To that end, given the unprovoked aggression exhibited by Russia against the free and sovereign people of Ukraine, NAB calls on broadcasters to cease carrying any state-sponsored programming with ties to the Russian government or its agents. While we know that airings of such programs are extremely limited, we believe that our nation must stand fully united against misinformation and for freedom and democracy across the globe.”