The Power of WJR

Cumulus Media’s Detroit News/Talk station WJR-AM raised more than $1.74 Million to help The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit combat hunger and homelessness during its 35th Annual Bed & Bread Club Radiothon.

The 27-hour radio fundraiser aired on 760 WJR on Thursday, February 24th and Friday, February 25th and featured on-air personalities Paul W. Smith, Sean Baligian, Kevin Dietz, Lloyd Jackson, Chris Renwick, Mitch Albom, Ken Brown, Steve Courtney, Kevin O’Neill and Guy Gordon broadcasting from The Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Divisional Headquarters in Southfield, MI.

The radiothon also featured appearances from special guests including Detroit Radio Hall of Famer Dick Purtan, who encouraged the community to donate and help those who are hungry and homeless in metro Detroit. Michigan natives Tim Allen, Nicole Curtis, J.K. Simmons and Herman Moore also joined business and civic leaders to show their support of The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit.

“Partnering with The Salvation Army as the Radiothon host has been an honorable cause these last 12 years,” said Steve Finateri, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Detroit. “It’s truly the support from our generous audience that makes this partnership so successful in the fight against hunger and homelessness in Metro Detroit.”

Lt. Col. John Turner, divisional commander and regional CEO for The Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Division, commented: “It’s the generosity from our donors that makes it possible for The Salvation Army to serve those in need at such a large scale. We are so lucky to have a partner like 760 WJR and generous contributors that make the services we provide the community possible. All the funds raised through the 35th annual Bed & Bread Club Radiothon will allow us to continue providing food, shelter and hope in His name.”