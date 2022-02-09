Nielsen Launches Diverse Media Equity Program

Nielsen has launched a Diverse Media Equity program, designed to elevate the visibility of diverse-owned media companies with advertisers and agencies. The initiative includes the first ever report on diverse-owned media reach and audience profiles.

“Nielsen is investing in diverse-owned media by getting rid of historical barriers in traditional measurement,” said David Kenny, CEO. “Advertisers and the media industry recognize the need to be more inclusive and want to ensure they reach an audience that is increasingly diverse. We are leading the charge to develop a consistent framework and metrics to help demonstrate the value of diverse-owned media.”

In collaboration with P&G, Nielsen is also seeding a $130,000 reimbursement program with the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) to help cover the certification fees for diverse-owned media suppliers who qualify.