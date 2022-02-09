Distinguished Service Award for Smith

Former National Association of Broadcasters President and CEO Gordon Smith will receive the organization’s Distinguished Service Award. Smith will receive the NAB’s highest honor at the 2022 NAB Show in Las Vegas in April.

“As the head of NAB for more than a decade, Gordon was instrumental in advancing our agenda to help radio and television stations thrive,” said Curtis LeGeyt, NAB President and CEO. “Gordon’s leadership, dedication and political acumen have enabled broadcasters to continue serving their local communities in ways no other medium can. It is an honor to present him with the Distinguished Service Award in recognition of the immense impact he has left on broadcasting in our country and around the world.”

Smith served as president and CEO of NAB from November 2009 until his transition to special advisor at the end of 2021. Before joining NAB, Smith served as a two-term U.S. senator from Oregon.