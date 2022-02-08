WIR Event Set For March

The Women In Radio 6th Annual ‘Cocktails, Cupcakes, and Conversations’ conference is set for March 5 in Atlanta. Women In Radio was founded in 2016 by Meaghan Taylor, as an organization supporting the advancement of women in the radio industry.

“Women working in the radio industry somewhat decreased over the last year due in part to the pandemic. This event will provide in-depth radio expertise from women working across all platforms in this space including, trends and shifts in the market they may be experiencing,” said Taylor.

This year’s event will feature a special panel that will include Voice of Nights at Q99.7 FM Jade Jones, Cox Media Group Integrated Sales Manager Beth Nifong-Mitchell, CockTales Podcast host Kiki Said So, Power 106.1 Atlanta on-air personality Shelby SOS, Pandora Hip Hop Programming Curator Dominique Higdon, and iHeartMedia Senior VP of Programming Meg Stevens.

More information and registration can be found Here.