WTMJ-AM Fulfills Big Game Dream

On January 27, Milwaukee Police Officer Herbert Davis III was shot multiple times while responding to a welfare check. Recovering, Davis, a huge Cincinnati Bengals fan, will be going to the big game February 13 thanks to WTMJ-AM.

The Good Karma Brands Station Vice President, Steve Wexler, made the announcement live on air. “It’s just a token of our appreciation for your service, your commitment, and your inspiration that you’ve brought to all of us.”

The station bought two Super Bowl Tickets, two plane tickets, a hotel room and kicked in a couple of thousand dollars in spending money.

Davis told TMJ 4 News that he will be taking his dad with him. “My dad is my best friend. As much as I am happy and excited for this, this would mean the world to him.”