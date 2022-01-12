It’s 25 Years For Sun & Fun Media

Network Sun & Fun Media will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year. Sun & Fun Media was founded in 1996 by CEO Rob Koblasz. The company now serves over 1400 stations across the U.S in nearly all 50 states.

Koblasz said, “Over the last 25 years, Sun & Fun Media has built a dream team of former radio GM’s and network executives who deliver big for our clients time and time again. Our team has an extensive radio background. We understand the needs of stations and the challenges they face, and we’re able to provide turnkey solutions to improve their top line revenue and reduce their expenses.”

Sun & Fun Media offers radio stations a wide variety of products and services for barter, including vacations, incentives, gift cards, vehicle wraps, branded station merchandise, and bill pay for NTR events, television and billboard advertising for stations, research, consultants, transmitters and other equipment, software and more. The company has even paid electric bills on barter, as well as worked with large radio groups to cover costs for corporate managerial meetings and office holiday parties.

Koblasz added: “We are proud to have set the standard as a barter partner to radio stations across the country. We thank our team members for their outstanding service and commitment to our customers, and our loyal customers who continue to grow with us.”

Rick Parrish, President, SummitMedia Omaha, commented: “Sun & Fun Media is a terrific company to work with to find incentives for your sales team or vacations and trips for on-air giveaways. They’re always easy to work with and you’ll always get great service from them.”

