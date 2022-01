The entire team here at Radio Ink would like to send out positive vibes to our good friend Chris Lytle who was recently diagnosed with kidney cancer after feeling ill in December.

The 71-year old public speaker is in great shape and that appears to be helping in his recovery.

Lytle spent many years as one of radio’s top sales trainers and also wrote columns for Radio Ink for many years.

You can keep up with how he’s doing and leave him a message HERE.