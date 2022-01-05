NuVoodoo Conducting 2022 CRS Research Project

Every year at CRS there’s a presentation on how the country music format is performing with consumers. The CRS 2022 research presentation from NuVoodoo will explore behaviors, trends, and tastes of country music consumers spanning Generation Z to Generation X.

“For years, a lot of people have said ‘Country music is for anyone 8 to 80,’” said Clay Hunnicutt CRS Research Committee Chairman and Big Machine Records GM. “This year, we’ll find out for sure, as we look at the multi-generational audiences across Country’s past, present, and future, looking at characteristics and day-to-day habits of our listeners – from early adopters to late bloomers.”

“We had conversations with dozens of Country music fans one on one during December via Zoom. We’re using their first-person insights to guide the development of a massive study of nearly 3,000 Country music fans we’ll be fielding in January,” said Leigh Jacobs, NuVoodoo Media Services EVP/Research Analysis. “We’ll use it all to show how they use radio and other media.”

The results will be presented on Thursday, February 24, during CRS 2022 at Omni Nashville.