NuVoodoo Conducting 2022 CRS Research Project

By
Radio Ink
-
0

Every year at CRS there’s a presentation on how the country music format is performing with consumers. The CRS 2022 research presentation from NuVoodoo will explore behaviors, trends, and tastes of country music consumers spanning Generation Z to Generation X.

“For years, a lot of people have said ‘Country music is for anyone 8 to 80,’” said Clay Hunnicutt CRS Research Committee Chairman and Big Machine Records GM. “This year, we’ll find out for sure, as we look at the multi-generational audiences across Country’s past, present, and future, looking at characteristics and day-to-day habits of our listeners – from early adopters to late bloomers.”

“We had conversations with dozens of Country music fans one on one during December via Zoom. We’re using their first-person insights to guide the development of a massive study of nearly 3,000 Country music fans we’ll be fielding in January,” said Leigh Jacobs, NuVoodoo Media Services EVP/Research Analysis. “We’ll use it all to show how they use radio and other media.”

The results will be presented on Thursday, February 24, during CRS 2022 at Omni Nashville.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here