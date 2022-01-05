Eastlan Opens Five New Markets To Start The Year

The five new markets for Eastlan are: Anchorage AK, Joplin/Pittsburg MO/KS, Parkersburg/Marietta WV/OH, Tri Cities (Richland/Pasco/Kennewick) WA and Tullahoma/Shelbyville TN.

Eastlan CEO Mike Gould said, “Being the only radio ratings vendor providing a complete and unbiased picture of market, with  all stations included, has caused a significant shift. With most agencies now automatically receiving Eastlan data monthly, the industry is becoming  increasingly reliant on Eastlan’s data to get a complete understanding of what is happening in a  given market. Eastlan is now the only way most agencies, local or national, can be assured of  seeing the performance of all stations and thereby maximizing their radio investments.”

 

