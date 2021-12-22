SOS Radio and Hope for Prisoners teamed up to make Christmas possible for 100 families full of children with incarcerated parents. “100 Christmases” took place at the Ahern Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

Each family had its own special living room set-up with a fresh cut Christmas tree, bikes, stockings and gifts.

“8 years ago, Jon Ponder (the founder of Hope for Prisoners) and I sat in a booth at TGI Fridays talking about what we could do in order to make Christmas personal for kids who feel forgotten when mom or dad are in prison,” said Scott Herrold, SOS PD and Morning Host. “We began to dream about what each family’s living room looks like on Christmas morning, and what it would take to create that setting again for these kids. We wondered what would it actually take in order to surprise these children with mom or dad (straight out of prison) for one night, to enjoy Christmas together!”

The Nevada Department of Corrections made it possible for most of the incarcerated moms and dads to surprise their children in person for one night at 100 Christmases!