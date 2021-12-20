Zazza Jingle Jet Joy

10 families were treated to a winter wonderland trip by Tony Zazza, host of “Zazza Mornings”. Fans of the locally syndicated Cumulus program were asked to nominated deserving families in need in the Melbourne and Ft. Walton Beach/Destin FL and Mobile, AL area.

Last week the families were picked up in limousines and escorted to the Jingle Jet Terminal, where they were greeted with a red-carpet arrival. They checked in and got boarding passes, Santa hats, light-up Christmas necklaces and stuffed animal travel companions before having breakfast and writing letters to Santa. After breakfast the families boarded an Elite Airways CRJ-700 – deemed “Jingle Jet” – and took a real-life flight to the North Pole (a hangar converted into a Winter Wonderland).

“Knowing what these families have been through over the last year and seeing the smiles and the tears reminds us how delicate life is,” said Zazza. “And if even just for a day, or even a moment, they were able to escape the heartache and pain and enjoy some quality family time and make memories that will last a lifetime, that’s a very good thing.”

When the plane touched down, the families were welcomed by Santa and Mrs. Claus into a Winter Wonderland, where each family found a decorated Christmas tree with presents underneath from their needs and wants list. They also enjoyed a delicious holiday meal, a photo booth, face painting and a cookies and milk reading of the Christmas classic, “’Twas the Night Before Christmas”.