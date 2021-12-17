Tampa Toys and a Tower of Cash

Beasley’s WiLD-FM held its 10thAnnual Toy Drive Tower event to benefit The Children’s Home Network in Tampa and collected 658 bikes, $81,219 in gift card donations, and 4 pods filled with toys.

The event is the brainchild of WiLD-FM Freak Show Personality and PD Orlando Davis. Beginning on Friday, December 3rd at 5pm through Saturday, December 11th at 5pm, Orlando climbed the Toy Drive Tower, an outdoor constructed platform that was elevated 30 feet in the air overlooking the City of Tampa where he remained for eight days.

Proceeds benefited The Children’s Home Network, a non-profit organization dedicated to serving as a sanctuary for abused, neglected or abandoned children.

“This year marks yet another amazing turnout for this year’s Toy Drive,” said Davis. “WiLD is proud to be a Tampa Bay radio station that continues to help the incredible kids and families of The Children’s Home Network, said Davis. “With our 10th year upon us, listeners have now made this drive a welcomed part of their holiday routine, which is something I love to see!”