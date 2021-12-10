Cumulus Des Moines Adds $150K to Our Tally

Country station KJJY-FM set a fundraising record during its Two Days of Compassion Radiothon for the Compassion Fund of Variety – The Children’s Charity by raising $150,066. The station also put 525 teddy bears into the arms of children in local hospitals.

Jack Taddeo, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Des Moines, said: “I’m so impressed with the response from KJJY fans and the level of commitment they have in supporting this annual event. To see and feel the impact that Variety, The Children’s Charity has here in Iowa is truly heartening.”

Andrew Vonahnen, Program Director, 92.5 KJJY, said: “It takes an incredible amount of work to pull these radiothons off, let alone break records in the process! To everyone who played a part in this success, thank you! Huge thanks to 92.5 KJJY’s Big John McCoy, Tony Conrad, Chad Taylor, and Jacob Beals for the amazing job sharing this story on the air and bringing it to KJJY listeners!”

Variety’s Compassion Fund benefits families with hospitalized children at Mercy Des Moines and Blank Children’s Hospital and allows social workers to identify needs and distribute funds directly to families who are struggling financially. The Compassion Fund was designed to help alleviate the stress and financial burden a family faces while their child is hospitalized. Expenses may include gas cards, meals for a parent, phone/heat/water/electricity bills, care for siblings of a sick child, a birthday cake for a sick child in hospital and (coming soon) Sleep Sacks to help prevent SIDS in newborn babies in Des Moines area hospitals.