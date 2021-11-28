Library Adds Two Heavy Hitters

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation has elected Streamline Publishing President Deborah Parenti and BMI Vice President of Licensing and Industry Relations Dan Spears to its Board of Directors.

The LABF also announced that the following board members were elected to new 3-year terms: Chandra Clark, Ginny Morris, Harry Jessell, Heather Birks, John Taylor, Joyce Tudryn, Larry Patrick, Richard Liebner, Michael Carter, Wally Podrazik and Dennis Wharton.

Executive Committee members elected to additional 2-year terms were Co-chair Heidi Raphael, Jim Morley, Joyce Tudryn, Marci Burdick, Harry Jessell and David Kennedy.

Other current LABF board members include Mike Conway, Dave “Chachi” Denes, April Carty-Sipp, Gary Chapman, John Dille, Harry Jessell, Erwin Krasnow, Brian Philips, Patricia Smullin, Jeff Smulyan, Julie Talbott, Erica Farber, Dr. Judy Kuriansky, Mary Collins and Pierre Bouvard.

The LABF serves the philanthropic arm of the Library of American Broadcasting, the nation’s most extensive collection of broadcast history, policy and tradition, including historical documents, professional papers, oral and video histories, books, scripts and photographs preserved at the University of Maryland. In addition, the LABF, in conjunction with the International Radio & Television Society (IRTS), presents the Annual Giants of Broadcasting Event, which pays tribute to trailblazers in the radio and television industry.