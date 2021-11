Rosalie Trombley — who launched the careers of many rock bands as music director of CKLW The Big 8 — has died at the age of 82. Trombley is credited with launching the careers of The Guess Who, Gordon Lightfoot, Paul Anka, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Bob Seger and Alice Cooper. More from the station website HERE.

