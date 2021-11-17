Podcast ABout Big East Basketball Launches

United Stations owned Storic Media Podcast Network is launching a new podcast called The Big Big East Show with Chris Walker. Basketball coach, author, and CBS sports analyst Chris Walker will take listeners into the world of college basketball. Featuring a rotating list of celebrity sports guests and college basketball experts, topics will cover The Big East Conference, weekly game updates and breakdowns, the rising stars of college basketball, and more.

“If you are a college basketball fan – or just enjoy an exciting sports podcast, The Big East Show will be on your queue,” says Chris Walker, host of The Big Big East Show. “I’m going to give listeners an in-depth and entertaining look into the incredible and exciting sport we all love.”

The weekly podcast will feature guest segments with some of the greatest athletes and analysts in the sport including Jamal Murphy, John Rothstein, Dain Ervin, Ed Pinckney, and more. The Big Big East Show with Chris Walker is available as audio and video, available on Apple, Google, Stitcher, Spotify, Amazon, Audible, and YouTube. Follow @cwalkersports and @bigeastshow.

“The Big Big East Show with Chris Walker is an exciting addition to Storic Media’s growing list of sports and entertainment podcasts,” say Kristin Verbitsky, Founder and President, Storic Media. “College basketball fans are going to be thrilled with Chris’ weekly insight into the game, and we are happy to welcome him to the Storic Media family.”