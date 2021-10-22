Urban One Unveils “Millions. Billions. Trillions.”

Urban One’s Radio One and Reach Media have announced a virtual upfront called “Millions. Billions. Trillions.” in partnership with Dream Currency, a small Black-owned business. The upfront focuses on a movement to promote the importance and buying power of the African American consumer.

“The mission for our upfront experience is to invite brands to join us in amplifying the voice, culture and sound of Black America,” said Josh Rahmani, SVP of National & Network Sales for Radio One and Reach Media. “Our diverse portfolio of local and syndicated programming, trusted personalities, immersive digital platform, and culturally engaging events are paramount when it comes to gaining the trust and loyalty of influential Black consumers. By working with Radio One and Reach Media, brands will engage millions of African Americans, access billions of impressions, and unlock trillions in spending power.”

Dream Currency, a lifestyle brand and Black-owned business designed to encourage and inspire the Black community to keep thriving in all aspects of their life, developed the moniker “Millions.Billions.Trillions.” (MBT). Ever since its inception, artists, celebrities and athletes are often seen wearing MBT apparel as part of their everyday lives in support of the brand and its mission. The exclusive partnership with Radio One and Reach Media consists of co-branded merchandise worn by radio personalities to amplify the message and movement.

“In addition to showcasing the power of our audio brands, it was imperative for us to collaborate with other Black-owned businesses in the creation of our audio upfront experience,” said Samuel Tatum, VP of Integrated Marketing & Partnerships for Radio One and Reach Media. “We encourage all brands to join our movement and continue to foster positive social change by investing in Black-owned media.”

“The partnership between Radio One/Reach Media and the Millions. Billions. Trillions. brand is representative of their commitment to uplifting and inspiring the Black community in everything they do,” says Travis Malloy, founder, Dream Currency.

Urban One’s audio upfront experience consists, in part, of a comprehensive video reel narrated by Radio Hall of Famer Donnie Simpson and messaging from founder and chairwoman Cathy Hughes. Urban One’s audio division developed all video and creative elements in collaboration with Matt Anderson Films and other Black and minority-owned businesses.

More details HERE