Rusty Walker Scholarship Applications

Country Radio Seminar will give three scholarships to radio employees who have never had the opportunity to attend the three day event in Nashville. CRS ’22 is set for February 23-25, 2022. Scholarship application deadline is November 5, 2021.

“We continue to strive to attract talented, young broadcasters to the seminar, especially in the name of Rusty Walker, who, for years, cultivated some of the best young talent in our industry,” said CRB Scholarship Chairman John Shomby. “The scholarship provides some unique opportunities to network with some of the best in the business and begin some long-lasting mentoring relationships. Once again, I thank the CRB Board of Directors for their continued overwhelming support of this honor.”

Each scholarship includes a full CRS 2022 registration, as well as airfare and accommodations. Eligible applicants must be full-time radio station employees and first-time CRS attendees.

The Rusty Walker Scholarship program is named in honor of Country Radio Hall of Fame member Rusty Walker, who passed away in May 2012 at the age of 59.