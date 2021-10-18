New Nielsen Brand Identity

Nielsen took the wraps off a new brand campaign, including a new identity. Nielsen says the changes reflect the company’s transformation of its culture and a redefined strategy focused solely on the global future of media.

“While our business has transformed dramatically over the past few years, it became clear that perceptions of the company have not evolved at the same pace,” said Jamie Moldafsky, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. “The rebranding marks a new Nielsen both inside the company and out, with a strategy hyper-focused on the global audience and the changing media environment.”

The changes include a new logo, new brand colors and new brand purpose statement: “Powering a Better Media Future for All People”.