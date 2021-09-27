Marketron: Traffic Service Fully Restored

One week after a cyberattack that affected all of Marketron’s customers the company says service has been restored. Marketron says all customers have access to all of the data that was in the platform as of last Saturday morning.

Some business services, such as electronic invoicing and payments remain impacted; however customers should be able to build to conduct their traffic operations.

Marketron’s Vice President of Growth Marketing Bo Bandy also says Marketron has partnered with forensic investigators and cybersecurity firms to stand up an entirely new network environment. “With the assistance of our third-party specialists, a state-of-the-art end point detection and response tool has been deployed to the environment, which is continuously monitored around the clock by security professionals.”

It’s still unclear if Marketron paid any ransom to retrieve its data from the attackers.