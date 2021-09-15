musicFIRST Presser Coming Monday

Monday at 11AM, musicFIRST Chairman Joe Crowley is hosting a virtual press briefing. The organization says its to discuss growing support for “music fairness.” He plans to show off the results from a musicFIRST national poll and discuss their path to battle the radio industry to get radio to pay for music airplay.
This is such a load of crap. This has nothing to do with getting “radio to pay for music.” Radio already pays. Radio pays everyone the law requires them to pay. There is no question about that. What this is about is getting Congress to grant the recording industry a new royalty. One that has never existed in this country before. There is no “battle” with radio. The battle is with Congress, and Congress isn’t very interested in forcing American owned businesses to pay millions of dollars to foreign record labels. The recording industry had their shot when they got the Music Modernization Act. That was passed, and Congress is now done with the music industry.