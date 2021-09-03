How iHeart is Helping Ida Victims

iHeartMedia’s Panama City cluster has filled three semi-trucks with supplies for victims of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana during its “Operation Storm Relief.”

On-air personalities from iHeart’s five stations encouraged listeners to stop by the drop-off location and donate supplies including power generators, cleaning supplies, diapers and baby food, outdoor equipment, bottled water, and non-perishable food items.

“Having been through a category 5 hurricane ourselves less than three years ago, we knew what the folks of South Louisiana needed,” said Darrell Johnson, General Manager of iHeartMedia Panama City. “Even as our community is still recovering from that natural disaster while also dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, we knew it was important for our community to step up and help our Gulf Coast neighbors.”

In addition to the supplies, the drive also raised over $10,000 in monetary donations, which was used for purchasing additional critically-needed items to fill the third truck for Hurricane Ida victims.