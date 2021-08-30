McVay, Three Others Going Into West Virginia Hall

Four broadcasters, including Mike McVay, will be inducted into the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame on October 16 at the Museum of Radio and Technology in Huntington, West Virginia. The ceremony will be broadcast live at on many radio stations across the state.

Tom Resler, the Museum’s Hall of Fame committee chairman, said that the selection committee had a talented field of individuals from which to choose. “They have demonstrated excellence in the field of broadcasting—in front of the cameras, on the mic or behind the scenes—many of them as lifelong careers,” he said.

2021 Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductees:

Mike McVay. President of McVay Media, McVay is a 40-year programmer with national and local consulting, management, ownership, sales, programming and on-air experience, starting in Moundsville, W.Va. as Program Director/Morning Personality of WEIF in 1974. He then shifted to PD/Morning Personality at WNEU/Wheeling. From there, he went to PD/Morning Personality at WCHS, Charleston, W.Va.

Steve Cotton. Cotton is in his 24thseason as the radio voice of the Herd and his 27th year overall as a member of the Marshall broadcast crew. In August of 1996, Marshall handed Cotton its play-by-play microphone. Cotton is entrenched as “the Voice of the Herd,” a job he held more than twice as long as anyone else in that school’s history

Chris Lawrence. The morning voice of the Morning News on MetroNews has been associated with West Virginia Radio Corporation for more than two decades. The native of Big Stone Gap, Virginia joined the company as an anchor at WAJR in Morgantown in 1990.

Rod Jackson. Jackson is an alumnus of Washington State University, where he studied journalism. His career in news took him across the country and all over the world. Jackson was the News Director at WOWK-TV, which was his pride and joy. Jackson was News Director at WBRE in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pennsylvania before accepting the job as News Director at WOWK, bringing more than 40 years of experience with him to the Charleston-Huntington market.