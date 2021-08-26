RTNDA: Vaccines And Masks

When the RTNDA holds its annual conference next month in Denver, all attendees will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear a mask within the conference event space, regardless of vaccination status.

RTNDA Executive Director and COO Dan Shelley tells Radio Ink “We are committed to conducting a meaningful, productive in-person conference in the safest manner possible. RTDNA has been closely monitoring developments with COVID-19 and the Delta variant. While cases in Denver remain relatively low and vaccination rates in the metro area are high, we will be requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination from all attendees. We believe this is the best way to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 as breakthrough cases remain rare. This is just the latest step we have taken to protect attendees at RTDNA21.”