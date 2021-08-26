New CRB Scholarship Program

In honor of the late Lisa McKay, successful programmer and member of the Country Radio Hall of Fame, Country Radio Broadcasters has created a scholarship program. The Lisa McKay Women in Radio Scholarship program will debut at CRS 2022.

Eligible applicants must be either a female College Senior broadcast communications student involved in radio programming or a female with one to three years maximum experience in the radio business as a Program Director, Assistant Program Director, or Music Director. This individual must be a first-time CRS attendee.

“The Lisa McKay Scholarship opens a very specific door for young, female broadcasters,” said John Shomby, CRB Scholarship Chairman. “The more we can create these avenues of opportunity, the more dynamic our industry will be. How fitting this is named after one of the premiere mentors in our business who championed so many aspiring female broadcasters throughout her career.”

The program will award three aspiring female radio programmers the opportunity to attend the CRS. Each package will include complimentary registration, hotel and airfare for CRS 2022, February 23-25, 2022 in Nashville.

CRB is now accepting applications for the Lisa McKay Women in Radio Scholarship program, and the deadline to apply is September 17, 2021.