Beasley To Require COVID-19 Vaccine

On the same day the FDA gave final approval for the Pfizer vaccine, Beasley Media Group became the third major radio company to require employees get vaccinated, following Cumulus and Radio One. Beasley employees have until November first to get fully vaccinated.

Beasley CEO Caroline Beasley said broadcasters have a higher duty to the communities they serve than ordinary businesses. “As a company, we have a responsibility to ensure a safe working environment on behalf of our employees and their families. Accordingly, we will be requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated by November 1st, excepting those with religious or medical accommodations. This policy will apply to new and existing employees alike.”