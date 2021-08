Jess Poxson is the newest member of the ‘Kicks Wake Up Krew’ on WKXC-FM, Augusta, GA. She is Co-host with Dub Bryan on the Beasley station.

“We are thrilled to have Jess join the KICKS Wake up Krew alongside Dub in Augusta,” said Tee Gentry, OM. “Her love for country music and passion for radio made her the perfect fit for KICKS 99! We look forward to Jess joining our team!”