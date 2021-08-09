CRS ’22 Adds Heads Of State

‘CRS Heads Of State’ will feature a mix of prominent radio industry leaders and high-profile CEOs. The series will be part of CRS’22 February 23 – 25, 2022.

Among the ‘Heads Of State’ slated to appear: Caroline Beasley (CEO/Beasley), Ginny Morris (CEO/Hubbard), Bob Profitt (CEO/Alpha Media), and Bill Wilson (CEO/Townsquare) representing radio; Scott Borchetta (President/CEO, BMLG), Mike Dungan (Chairman/CEO, UMG), John Esposito (Chairman/CEO, WMN), Randy Goodman (Chairman/CEO, Sony), and Jon Loba (President, BMG) representing record label. The moderators include: Joel Denver (All Access Media Group), Erica Farber (RAB), Lon Helton (Country Aircheck/Country Countdown USA), and Mike McVay (McVay Media).

“In just two eventful, arduous years, the Country music industry has undergone disruption, challenges, revival, and innovation that have and will continue to reshape the world and our business as we know it. It’s time to hear what insights leaders of our genre – the ‘Heads Of State’ – have to say about all that, to share what they know, and forecast where all of us are headed,” said RJ Curtis, Executive Director.

Registration for CRS ’22 opens August 17.