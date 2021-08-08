Conservative Host Passes From COVID

Former Florida talk show host Dick Farrel passed away from COVID last week and he’s getting bashed online because of his views against the vaccine. He was hospitalized with the virus three weeks ago. Farrel was 65.

A close friend of Farrel’s, who provided us this picture of the conservative talker, told Radio Ink Farrel was one of her best friends and he was the reason she took the COVID-19 vaccination shot. Amy Leigh Heir says Farrel texted her and told her to get the shot and that the virus was no joke. He also told her he wished he had gotten the shot himself.

One social media post states that Farrel called Dr. Anthony Fauci a “power-tripping lying freak” and urged people not to get vaccinated as recently as June. Yahoo! Entertainment’s headline on Farrel’s death called him an “Anti-Vax Radio Host.”

Former CBS West Palm Beach Market Manager Lee Strasser hired Farrel in the 1990’s. He told WPTV the former South Florida host was flamboyant, outrageous at times, and willing to take on any and all comers. “He loved to engage with local politicians and pulled no punches. “Was he right all the time? No… But he was “RIGHT” all the time, especially if you asked him. Did he stay out of trouble? Not always. Was he great with clients? Yes. Was he a pleasure in the building? Absolutely. Was he loyal? Unquestionably! Was he skilled? Yessir! His passing is a big loss. He was a kind-hearted person with a load of passion, and his memory will stand the test of time. We have all lost a friend in Farrel.”

Hubbard Radio Creative Director Mick McCabe told WPTV, “Dick was a pioneer ‘shock talk’ host, certainly here in South Florida, and a loyal friend both personally and to listeners here for decades.”

In addition to working in radio Farrel also worked with Newsmax.