Email, something many don’t even hazard a second thought about. Gordon Borrell and Corey Elliott have been thinking about it, a lot.

In the latest program-Ad Buyers Have Spoken: It’s the Email, Stupid! the hosts look at how ad buyers prefer the ‘In-Box Chime’, to face-to-face meetings with reps. The podcast features Borrell’s director of client development, Taryn Tatarinowicz, who looks at some comments from frustrated ad buyers.

You can find the podcast Here.