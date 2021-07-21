CMG Houston Names New DOS

Stephanie Callihan is the new Director of Sales for the Cox Media Group Houston cluster. She comes over from Audacy, Austin where she was SVP/MM.

“Stephanie is a sharp, competitive and compassionate leader with a proven track record of success and deep radio roots in Texas,” said Keith Lawless, Regional Vice President. “I am proud to have Stephanie join our CMG Houston family and excited for Houston’s next chapter under her sales leadership.”

“CMG has long been a shining star in the Houston marketplace,” said Callihan. “I am grateful for the support from both Rob Babin, CMG Senior Vice President for Radio and Keith Lawless, and I look forward to working with Johnny Chiang, CMG Country Format Leader and the entire Houston team to grow and thrive in this Top 10 market.“