Skyview Sales Conference Underway

Skyview Networks’ 2022 Upfront Sales Conference began Monday, a full week of addresses by industry leaders and business announcements. Here are some of the highlights from the day.

Day one featured Nielsen’s Vice President of Audio Insights, Jon Miller; Jacobs Media’s President, Fred Jacobs; and Suzy’s Founder and CEO, Matt Britton, Skyview Networks’ President and COO, Steve Jones and Executive Vice President, Jeanne-Marie Condo.

Nielsen’s Miller spoke about radio listening trends and presented highlights from Nielsen’s latest Audio Consumer Sentiment Survey, explaining “Listeners to AM/FM radio lead the way when it comes to resuming normal weekly activities as we recover from the pandemic. Additionally, Americans are back in the car listening to radio with commuting increases driven by more working outside the home as well as the loosening of virus-related restrictions. Overall, radio continues to be the soundtrack of the recovery, with listening in May of 2021 reaching the highest point in a year.”

Condo spoke about the strong rebound in network sales, “Our 2021 revenue numbers match 2019 levels. And, with Skyview’s investment in our team, we are building momentum in advance of the Upfront season; I see 2022 shaping up to be a strong right out of the gate.” Condo further emphasized, “Integrity, experience, and innovation continue to be the foundation driving Skyview Networks. The collaboration during these conferences is always an insightful and inspiring experience, bringing our brightest minds and resources together and strengthening our esteemed client relationships.”

Skyview’s Rico Colindres addressed multicultural audience trends and the importance of advertiser authenticity when targeting Latinos and African Americans, a growing sector of the GenZ audience. “Latinos respond well to seeing accurate representations of themselves and their culture in ads and African American consumers respond well to brands that support their community, meaning content from ambassadors who look like them, speak their language and are deep-rooted in their communities will win for advertisers. The future is always a mystery, but one thing is certain: the multicultural consumers have numbers and are voting with their pocketbooks and loyalty. We must meet them on their turf, play under their rules and authentically care about their lives and communities and then everyone wins!”

Skyview Networks’ research department also made a presentation about radio and the return on investment of ad spend in the medium, which the company said provides:

· + $23 return for every dollar spend on grocery

· + $16 return for every dollar spend on mass merchandisers

· + $3 return for every dollar spend on quick service restaurants