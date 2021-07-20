Elder Files Lawsuit in California

Conservative talker Larry Elder has filed a lawsuit challenging a decision by California election officials to block him from running in the state’s September recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom.

Elder said in a statement that he filed all the paperwork to qualify including over 300 pages of tax returns.

The secretary of state’s office did not include Elder on a preliminary list of 41 candidates, The office claimed his filing was incomplete.

A certified list of candidates is expected to be issued Wednesday.