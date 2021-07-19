Progressive Holds On To First

By
Radio Ink
-
0

Progressive remains in the top spot on the latest Media Monitors list. Lowe’s was less than 10 spots from hitting number one.

Here are the numbers: Progressive (48,988)), Lowe’s (48,981) Indeed (42,065), Geico (36,177), Bank Of America (35,348)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here