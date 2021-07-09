New SummitMedia Louisville President

Steve Fehder is the new President SummitMedia Louisville. He returns to Louisville from Nashville, where he most recently served as Market Manager for Kensington Digital Media.

“I am excited to be back home in Louisville where my career started,” Fehder says. “I am extremely proud to be leading SummitMedia Louisville’s great staff and heritage products.”

The SummitMedia cluster in Louisville includes: WQNU-FM, WVEZ-FM, WSFR-FM AND WRKA-FM. Fehder is no stranger to WVEZ, as he managed the station for Prism Radio Partners in the 90s.

“We are very pleased for Steve to lead our incredible Louisville team,” said Carl Parmer, CEO. “He knows and loves the city, and we are very excited for our future.”