Megyn Kelly to Host Talk Show on SiriusXM

Former Fox New Radio star Megyn Kelly has signed on with SiriusXM to host a new, live daily talk show starting September 7. The Megyn Kelly Show will air weekdays from 12-2pm ET on SiriusXM Triumph channel 111.

Since leaving NBC TV, Kelly has been hosting an interview style podcast several times a week where she discusses the issues of the day.

Beginning August 16, SiriusXM’s Triumph channel will air best-of shows from Kelly before the program’s live premiere on September 7.

Kelly said, “I’m thrilled to be taking our program to the next level by broadcasting it live for SiriusXM’s massive audience. My team and I have been grateful to see our show, in less than a year, become one of the most successful podcasts in America — proving that there is a thirst for open, honest and more meaningful conversations about 1 current events. I can’t think of a better partner to help us expand that reach even further than a blue-chip brand like SiriusXM, which has always been a leader in predicting market trends and is perfectly positioned for the evolving manner in which Americans consume their news.”

As part of the agreement, SiriusXM subscribers will gain access to video of the show, which will be available on the SXM App and social platforms. In addition, following its premiere on the Triumph channel, The Megyn Kelly Show will be made available as a podcast to Kelly’s listeners on the SXM App, Pandora, Stitcher, and all other major podcast platforms.

Red Seat Ventures, who previously handled production and distribution of The Megyn Kelly Show podcast, will continue to produce Kelly’s new SiriusXM program.