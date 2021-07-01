WJOX Adds New Morning Show

Jox 94.5/WJOX-FM is putting former Alabama QB Greg McElroy and former Auburn Offensive Lineman Cole Cubelic together. The weekday 7-10 AM show kicks-off July 12.

“After seven years on satellite, I’m so excited to be come to work in my adopted hometown of Birmingham. College football is my passion and being able to cover it from my own backyard will be incredibly rewarding,” said McElroy.

“I have worked with Greg on multiple occasions across different platforms and am thrilled to share the airwaves with someone who has accomplished all that he has in this field,” said Cubelic.

“This is a show that I have wanted to put together for a long time and I am excited to get started. Greg and Cole are two of the top college football minds in the country,” said Ryan Haney, OM Cumulus Birmingham.