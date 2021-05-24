WGY Fundraiser Breaks Record

News Radio 810 & 103.1 WGY and 99.5 The River Albany, NY; raised over $350,000 during the 23rd annual ‘Cares for Kids Radiothon’. The funds benefit the children at the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med, the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

“iHeartMedia Albany has partnered with the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med for 23 successful years of the Cares for Kids Radiothon,” said Kristen Delaney, Area President iHeartMedia. “The event allows us to introduce some incredible kids to our listeners and share their stories. We are overwhelmed by the generosity of the Capital Region community.”

On-air personalities Doug Goudie, Kelly Lynch, Diane Donato & Jaime Roberts from News Radio 810 & 103.1 WGY and Randy McCarten, Rachel Davis, Kevin Rush, Shanna & Bob Hauer from 99.5 The River conducted online interviews from the studios; other families were interviewed online from home. The 25-hour live radio broadcast took place at Albany Med on May 6 ,7.