AM Radio Gets Some Love in New Movie

A new movie out this Friday was filmed in Murfreesboro, TN. The movie focuses on AM Radio and many of the scenes were captured in the WGNS Radio studios.

Omar Gooding plays the character of “DJ Taz,” a late-night talk show host. The once-famous celebrity DJ has fallen on hard times and is now employed as a late-night AM DJ at his friend’s struggling station. Taz bursts into angry tirades that frequently put the station in jeopardy and push his friendship with Tony to the breaking point.

WGNS Operations Manager Scott Walker told Radio Ink, “We were excited to be asked if a film crew could shoot a movie in our studio about AM radio. While we of course have our faithful FM translators – – we love AM radio; there is something about it that says the original radio of America. More so, a movie about a man who was at the peak of his broadcast career – but fell to the bottom… only to realize that radio was about truly connecting to your audience and being your authentic self. Furthermore, Omar Gooding found his love of life where radio all began, on the AM dial.”

“Not to mention, we were excited to allow the producer of AM Radio to use “WGNS AM 1450″ as the station in the movie. That makes the movie all the more real and exciting for us and for viewers who are from Murfreesboro, TN to watch.”

Check out the trailer HERE.