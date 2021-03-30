Radio Cares Zoom Call Set For April 6

On Tuesday April 6 at 11:30 AM Eastern a national conference call will be held for all stations participating in the 2nd annual Radio Cares: Feeding America Radiothon. Stations have until April 13th to sign up HERE. The radiothon is being held April 14th.

The radiothon will raise money for Feeding America, the largest hunger relief organization in the U.S., and its 200-member network of local food banks across the U.S. All donations go directly to Feeding America.

Here are the details for the zoom call:

REGISTER

Meeting ID: 831 9819 5534

Passcode: 570960