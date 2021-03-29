Alpha Promotes Boss

Alpha Media Aurora/Joliet has promoted Todd Boss to content director of WCCQ-FM. Todd has spent the last nine years in the afternoon drive on WCCQ and has been with Alpha Media for 13 years.

Boss said he’s very excited to take the reins at WCCQ. “It has been a staple in the southwest suburbs for decades and I look forward to the challenge of creating a strong community involvement and building the listenership to a level it has never been before. Having programmed several formats and multiple stations for over 25 years I know what a big job this is, and believe with the talented on air staff and support staff at Alpha Media, the future is very bright for 98.3 WCCQ.”