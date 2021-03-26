iHeart Colorado Stations Helping Big Time

On Friday all iHeart stations in the state of Colorado will participate in “We are iHeart Colorado. Boulder Strong.” It’s an on-air fundraiser to benefit the victims and the families of Monday’s Boulder shooting. 10 people were killed, including a police officer. 26 iHeart stations will run the campaign.

The money raised will be distributed through the Community Foundation of Boulder County, a local nonprofit responding to immediate needs and anticipating future challenges of the community.

The markets airing the campaign include Denver/Boulder, Fort Collins/Northern Colorado, Colorado Springs and Pueblo/Southern Colorado. Listen to a promo abou the event from KOA Denver HERE and KDFD Denver HERE.

Listeners will be able to make monetary donations directly to the Community Foundation of Boulder County through each station’s website.